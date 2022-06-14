art

Art Institute Chicago lions temporarily removed for cleaning

Chicago museum's signature 'great protectors' shouldn't be gone for long
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Art Institute of Chicago lions temporarily removed for cleaning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city removed the lion statues from the Michigan Avenue entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago Tuesday morning for regular cleaning and maintenance.

A crane loaded the bronze statues onto a flatbed truck, en route to the city's conservation partner, where they will receive a steam cleaning and a protective wax coating.

RELATED: Chicago Art Institute lion statue vandalized with spray paint; Indiana woman charged

Built in 1893, the "great protectors" require expert care in order to preserve their appearance.

The reinstallation date of the lion statues has not been announced at this time, but they're expected to be back in about a month.

Edward Kemeys designed the sculptures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopartmuseums
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
The Art of Perseverance: Wes Holloway
Statue of Black protester replaces toppled slave trader
'NFTs: Enter the Metaverse' | Watch the film
ChiArts students prepare for senior showcase
TOP STORIES
Chicago severe weather leaves damage behind
US Rep. Casten's17-year-old daughter dies
CPD releases new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Naked woman steals CPD squad car, hits officer, police say
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
Show More
Round Lake Beach police to give update after 3 found dead
IL expands, extends pandemic benefits for child care services
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Chicago cop charged after struggling with Black woman on beach
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, dangerous heat Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News