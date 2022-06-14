CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city removed the lion statues from the Michigan Avenue entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago Tuesday morning for regular cleaning and maintenance.
A crane loaded the bronze statues onto a flatbed truck, en route to the city's conservation partner, where they will receive a steam cleaning and a protective wax coating.
RELATED: Chicago Art Institute lion statue vandalized with spray paint; Indiana woman charged
Built in 1893, the "great protectors" require expert care in order to preserve their appearance.
The reinstallation date of the lion statues has not been announced at this time, but they're expected to be back in about a month.
Edward Kemeys designed the sculptures.
Art Institute Chicago lions temporarily removed for cleaning
Chicago museum's signature 'great protectors' shouldn't be gone for long
ART
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News