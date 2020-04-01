Coronavirus Illinois: City, state groups to offer grants for artists, organizations impacted by pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications are now open for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, a partnership between the City of Chicago, State of Illinois and the philanthropic community.
The fund is administered by Arts Alliance Illinois in partnership with 3Arts and Arts Work Fund and provides financial assistance to artists, artisans, and cultural organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, more than $4M has been committed from public and private sources to seed an upcoming statewide campaign to provide additional funding to meet the growing and critical needs of the state's creative sector.
Artists and artisan, including stage and production members and part-time cultural workers, experiencing an urgent need can apply starting today.
One-time grants of $1,500 will be awarded through a lottery system and distributed by 3Arts.
Additionally, nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of any size will be able to apply for relief through the Arts Work Fund. Grants between $6,000 and $30,000 will be awarded based on demonstrated need.
Interested individuals and organizations can apply now at www.artsforillinois.org.
The City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) has contributed $1M to the relief effort, along with other leadership gifts from Walder Foundation and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
Fundraising activities will be co-chaired by State of Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker and City of Chicago First Lady Amy Eshleman, with support from additional civic leaders.
Individuals, corporations, and charitable foundations are encouraged to donate to the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund by visiting the website.
