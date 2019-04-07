At least 6 shot, including 2 children, at family gathering in West Englewood

A shooting broke out Saturday evening at a family gathering in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six people, including two children, were shot Saturday afternoon in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Seeley during a "family gathering," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

An 8-year-old boy was once in the chest and once in the back. A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin. Both of the children were taken to Comer's Children Hospital in stable condition, according to Chicago police.



The adult victims included a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder and chest and was in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot, a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the hip.

Authorities believe that other victims self-transported from the scene.

No one was in custody Saturday evening.

The circumstances of the shooting were immediately unclear. The gathering was a baby shower.
Guglielmi's 7:19 p.m. tweet said that "individuals on scene are not being cooperative with detectives."

Chicago police are investigating.

