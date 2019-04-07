At least 6 shot, including 2 children, at family gathering in West Englewood

The shooting occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Seeley during a "family gathering," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
An 8-year-old boy was once in the chest and once in the back. A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin. Both of the children were taken to Comer's Children Hospital in stable condition, according to Chicago police.
Individuals on scene are not being cooperative with detectives. Shooting occured at a family gathering.— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 7, 2019
The adult victims included a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder and chest and was in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot, a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the hip.
Authorities believe that other victims self-transported from the scene.
No one was in custody Saturday evening.
The circumstances of the shooting were immediately unclear. The gathering was a baby shower.
Guglielmi's 7:19 p.m. tweet said that "individuals on scene are not being cooperative with detectives."
Chicago police are investigating.