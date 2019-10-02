Woman convicted in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death requests new trial

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The legal team for the woman convicted of murdering the girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle is trying to get a new trial.

Marni Yang was convicted in 2011 for the murder of Rhoni Reuter, but Wednesday morning lawyers said there is substantial new evidence in her case which prove her innocence.

Prosecutors said Yang saw Reuter as a romantic rival because she was pregnant with the baby of Gayle.

Yang's defense said their new evidence includes a ballistics experts who can prove Yang didn't fire the gun that killed Reuter. They said because of the angle the bullets entered Reuter's body, it must have been fired by someone much taller. Her lawyers also said Yang's taped confession was coerced. Lawyers added that DNA on the unspent shell casings also excludes Yang as well.

Gayle was first interview after the murder but was later excluded as a suspect.

An appellate court has previously heard this case and upheld the conviction.

Yang's attorney said this is a post-conviction petition, which is different than an appeal. He also said he is confident that Yang will eventually be freed from prison.

Yang has been sentenced to two life terms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trialchicago bearsmurder
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Man fatally shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley
Prosecution rests in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Gary named Most Miserable City in US
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Show More
Miracle baby born with fatal condition defies the odds
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
Officials break ground on CTA Red, Purple Modernization Project
Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs
President Trump signs Autism CARES bill into law
More TOP STORIES News