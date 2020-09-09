US Attorney General William Barr to give Operation Legend update in Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Attorney General William Barr speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- US Attorney General William Barr will be in Chicago Wednesday morning to give an update on the federal crime-fighting initiative known as "Operation Legend."

Since that program launched in July, federal charges have been filed against more than 100 people in Chicago. The operation is also underway in eight other cities across the U.S.

The Department of Justice operation involves hundreds of federal agents in Chicago conducting large scale, counter-gang investigations involving confidential informants, covert aerial surveillance and dangerous street work, according to officials.

