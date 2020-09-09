US Attorney General William Barr to give Operation Legend update in Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6399805" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The I-Team has uncovered new details on "Operation Legend," the federal initiative to turn the tide of gun violence on the streets of Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6344096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive: Crime Gun Intelligence Mobile Command Vehicle rolls into Chicago. What are they doing in there?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- US Attorney General William Barr will be in Chicago Wednesday morning to give an update on the federal crime-fighting initiative known as "Operation Legend."Since that program launched in July, federal charges have been filed against more than 100 people in Chicago. The operation is also underway in eight other cities across the U.S.The Department of Justice operation involves hundreds of federal agents in Chicago conducting large scale, counter-gang investigations involving confidential informants, covert aerial surveillance and dangerous street work, according to officials.