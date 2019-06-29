Aurora halfway house forced to kick out 20 sex offenders, including 'Ripper Crew' member Thomas Kokoraleis

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An Aurora halfway house is being forced to kick out 20 sex offenders.

The sex offenders are all either working or living at Wayside Cross Ministries.

Aurora's mayor said the order came after police realized the center was within 500 feet of a park, which is against the law.

One of the sex offenders being evicted is Thomas Kokoraleis, part of the "Ripper Crew," a satanic cult and crime group, who entered the center in April after serving half of his 70-year sentence for the 1982 murder of Elmhurst 21-year old Lorry Ann Borowski.

Wayside Cross released a statement on their website, saying in part, "Wayside Cross Ministries has been the only refuge for these men, and has been a beacon of light for over 90 years. Releasing these 20 men into the community without supervision and support is not in the best interest of these residents or our community."
