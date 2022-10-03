Aurora woman, 73, charged with attempted murder, arson after setting fire to own home, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 73-year-old west suburban woman is facing attempted murder and arson charges after investigators say she started a fire in her own home.

Aurora police said Joanne Burgess intentionally started a fire in a home in the 800-block of Taylor Avenue Saturday night in an attempt to kill a male victim who was also inside the residence.

The male victim suffered minor injuries, police said, but was not taken to the hospital at their request.

Police did not indicate how Burgess and the victim knew each other.