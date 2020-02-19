Aurora crash injures 4 after shooting prompts police chase

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police said four people were injured, three seriously, in a crash following a police chase that ensued after a shooting Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the 600-block of South Broadway for a report of shots fired, and were given a description of a getaway car. On their way to the shooting scene they saw a car matching that description and tried to pull it over. The car fled, and the officers gave chase, police said.

During the pursuit the car began driving erratically, police said, and crossed into oncoming traffic on East New York Street near Fox Valley Mall. It crashed into three vehicles, police said.

WATCH: Chopper 7HD live over the scene of the crash
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a crash in Aurora tha tinjured people following a shooting and police chase.



Three people inside the alleged getaway car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver of another vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

East New York Road was shut down between Route 59 and Commons Drive as a result of the crash and investigation.

During the course of the incident, police said another person with a gunshot wound walked into an Aurora hospital. Police believe they were shot in the 600-block of South Broadway, during the original shooting incident.

Police said they believe the shooting is gang related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorapolice chaseshootingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News