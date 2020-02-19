Aurora crash injures 4 after shooting prompts police chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5948629" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a crash in Aurora tha tinjured people following a shooting and police chase.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police said four people were injured, three seriously, in a crash following a police chase that ensued after a shooting Wednesday.Police said officers were called to the 600-block of South Broadway for a report of shots fired, and were given a description of a getaway car. On their way to the shooting scene they saw a car matching that description and tried to pull it over. The car fled, and the officers gave chase, police said.During the pursuit the car began driving erratically, police said, and crossed into oncoming traffic on East New York Street near Fox Valley Mall. It crashed into three vehicles, police said.Three people inside the alleged getaway car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver of another vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.East New York Road was shut down between Route 59 and Commons Drive as a result of the crash and investigation.During the course of the incident, police said another person with a gunshot wound walked into an Aurora hospital. Police believe they were shot in the 600-block of South Broadway, during the original shooting incident.Police said they believe the shooting is gang related.