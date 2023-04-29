Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a West Side shooting early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood's 4900 block of West Hubbard Street at about 12:32 a.m., police said. Police responded to a report of shots fired, and found a 39-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

