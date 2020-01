Chicago Auto Show 2020: Frequently asked questions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show, which began in 1901, is the largest auto show in North America. It has been held more times than any other auto show on the continent, staging its 112th show this year.Don't see your question? See a full list here There are several ways to obtain discounted entry into the Chicago Auto Show. Most are listed on our Weekday Discounts page.Personnel who currently serve in the active duty, National Guard or Reserves and hold valid military ID are admitted free to the show. However, non-active personnel and any family and friends who may accompany you must purchase a ticket.The Chicago Automobile Trade Association offers discounted tickets to the 2020 Chicago Auto Show for schools and groups. Groups of 20 or more will receive a discounted rate of $8 per ticket. These tickets may be used on one of the following days: Monday, Feb.10 through Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 17. Chaperones for the students will be given complimentary tickets; the ratio that we use is 1:10.Click here to download school and group ticket order forms.Discount offers for admission to the Chicago Auto Show cannot be combined. There is only one discount offered per admission.Yes, personnel who currently serve in the active duty, National Guard or Reserves and hold valid military ID are admitted free to the show. However, non-active personnel and any family and friends who may accompany you must purchase a ticket.The "Food Drive" discount is $5 off a regular $13 adult admission, not simply $5 off all tickets. Seniors and children receive a discount every day.$5 off an adult's $13 admission is granted when you bring three canned goods to the show on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14. Discount is NOT eligible for ONLINE tickets. Must buy ticket at the show for discount redemption. Please limit your donation to canned goods only. All goods will be donated to http://www.asafehaven.org . If you bring canned goods on another day, you'll receive heartfelt thanks from the auto show but no discount.Photography and videography is not only permitted, it is encouraged!The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, February 8 at the Grand Concourse entrance of McCormick Place.The Chicago Auto Show is the nation's largest with more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space. Weekends traditionally tend to be the most crowded; however, there is plenty of room to comfortably explore the show floor.Yes, there are several coat and luggage checks available for your convenience.The Chicago ordinance bans smoking inside all buildings as well as 15 feet within any building's perimeters. If attendees wish to smoke, they may exit McCormick Place to find designated smoking areas located 15 feet away from the building.Yes, the majority of restrooms inside McCormick Place are equipped with changing stations.Most every production vehicle on the floor is unlocked for attendees to comb through. One-of-a-kind concepts are for viewing only, and a few of the displays for high-end cars give unfettered access to select patrons.Yes, the Illinois Secretary of State's office does have a booth where attendees can renew or replace their driver's licenses and license plates. Look for the booth this year in the show's South hall.Certainly; however, all bags are subject to search at the entrances to the Chicago Auto Show.The Chicago Auto Show is the nation's largest auto show. However, show management does not announce exact attendance figures.If any of your belongings are lost during your visit to the Chicago Auto Show, please check with McCormick Place security at (312) 791-6060.No, the Chicago Auto Show is an exhibition only. However, product specialists are available to answer any questions you have regarding the vehicles on display. If you are interested in purchasing a new vehicle, representatives can help direct you to a dealer that is within a convenient location to your home or office. Additionally, you can identify all area franchised, new-car dealers at DriveChicago.com Yes, you can re-enter multiple times on the same day, provided you get your hand stamped when first exiting the show.Many of the manufacturers do offer special show pricing, typically through the end of February. Please check with your local dealership for more details.Yes! Free WiFi is available for show attendees.There are merchandise stands in the lobby of McCormick Place that will have Chicago Auto Show memorabilia for sale.Yes, right now we are schedule to have four indoor test tracks and up to six outdoor test drives. We will update this with current information as soon as it becomes available.There is no perfect answer for this because it depends on how much you want to see at the show, what your intentions are (if you are shopping or just looking or want to find one specific vehicle, etc.), and if you want to participate in other activities at the show such as the indoor tracks, interactive displays, or outdoor test drives. But the average attendee spends about 4 hours at the show.Children are more than welcome at the show and there are plenty of activities and fun displays they can play with at various booths. However, there is a specific Family Day on Monday, Feb. 17 and there will be additional family fun activities to participate in on that day.