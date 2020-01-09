Baby Jesus figurine only to survive church fire that put itself out in Carol Stream

A fire broke out at Saint Luke Catholic Church in suburban Carol Stream while the church was empty between December 29 and 30, destroying the Nativity scene near the altar.
It also caused smoke damage throughout the sanctuary, according to fire officials.
RELATED: Worshippers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary icon
The Baby Jesus figurine was damaged and was the only one to survive.
Somehow the fire burned itself out, according to ABC7's news partner The Daily Herald.
Parishioners say are grateful that fire didn't spread.