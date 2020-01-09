church fire

Baby Jesus figurine only to survive church fire that put itself out in Carol Stream

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban church hopes to learn Thursday how much it will cost to repair fire damage from over the holidays.

A fire broke out at Saint Luke Catholic Church in suburban Carol Stream while the church was empty between December 29 and 30, destroying the Nativity scene near the altar.

Saint Luke Catholic Church in suburban Carol Stream hopes to learn Thursday how much it will cost to repair fire damage from over the holidays.



It also caused smoke damage throughout the sanctuary, according to fire officials.

RELATED: Worshippers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary icon

The Baby Jesus figurine was damaged and was the only one to survive.

Somehow the fire burned itself out, according to ABC7's news partner The Daily Herald.

Parishioners say are grateful that fire didn't spread.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carol streamchurch firefire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH FIRE
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Chicago Animal Control officials provide update on coyote activity
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, 6+ inches of snow to Chicago area
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
Woman beaten, robbed in latest Near North Side attack
Officials: 'Highly likely' missile struck plane that crashed in Iran
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
'I took action, I took her life': HS football player sentenced for killing pregnant girlfriend for not getting abortion
Show More
Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana
Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street
Jackson family returns to Gary for Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
More TOP STORIES News