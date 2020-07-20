Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old King Hill, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say a babysitter has been charged with murder in the death of a toddler who had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Tianna Parks, 24, of Philadelphia, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts, including murder, interference with the custody of children, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Police said King Hill was in Park's custody when he was reported missing. Parks was arrested on Sunday and will be arraigned Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

2-year-old missing toddler, King Hill is dead: Family says



Officials said an investigation led by Philadelphia police along with the FBI found cell phone and video evidence that concluded Hill, who was last seen on July 7 in Strawberry Mansion, is no longer alive.

The news came hours after family members told Action News 2-year-old King Hill was dead.

They said police came to their Strawberry Mansion home on Sunday to break the news, and to tell them an arrest has been made in his murder.

Police said Monday they have not been able to locate King's body.

EMBED More News Videos

Tragic news Sunday night in the search for missing 2-year-old King Hill. The family of the child confirms to Action News he is dead.



Kimberly Hill, King's maternal grandmother, tells Action News now they just want King home so they can bury him.

"Wherever he is at, whatever happened to him, just bring him back so we can put King to rest," said Hill. "He was amazing, everybody loved King."

King's stepfather told police a babysitter dropped King off to King's mother at 33rd and Diamond streets back on July 7.

However, King's mother said that never happened and she thought King was still in the stepfather's care.

When the stepfather realized King was missing, he called the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strawberry mansion (philadelphia)north philadelphiasafetycrimechild deathmissing boychild killedchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
63 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
CPD releases video showing confrontation near Grant Park Columbus statue protest
Lightfoot has 'great concerns' about Trump possibly sending federal agents to Chicago
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Thousands set to strike in Chicago, across US to protest racial inequality
Disney World bans eating, drinking while walking in park
Chicago to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants
Show More
Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez's office vandalized on SW Side: police
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, dry Monday
Wis. governor's assistant dies in tubing accident
Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at 1st political rally
Palos Park police warn about possible IDES debit card fraud
More TOP STORIES News