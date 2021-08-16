Elgin School District U46 faces staff shortages as students return to class Monday

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at School District U46 in Elgin make a long-awaited return to the classroom, but this year comes with some staffing challenges.The school district is the second largest in Illinois. COVID safety protocols are in place, including a mask requirement as part of Governor JB Pritzker's executive order.The district has partnered with the University of Illinois to test unvaccinated students, teachers and staff members. Parents are encouraged to get their students vaccinated as soon as they're eligible.The return to the classroom full time also comes with some hurdles as the district is facing a number of shortages with staff and bus drivers.The district's director of transportation said a number of drivers recently retired.Superintendent Tony Sanders said the district has about 90 teaching positions to fill, caused by a combination of retirements & lowering class size for COVID restrictions."We'll be calling in retirees, we'll be asking all our daily subs to step into classrooms [and] non-traditional teachers who may not be in a classroom may be asked to help," Sanders said.The district is also looking for more speech therapists, nurses, occupational therapists and school psychologists.This is the first time these students are all going to be back in class together since March of 2020, so the district is asking parents to be patient as they settle in this first week.Students in several other local school districts are heading back to the classroom Monday. It's the first day of school for Thornton Township, Schaumburg and Oak Park River Forest.