What to expect from back-to-school doctor visits

Cook County Health Doctor Nimmi Rajagopal shares what to expect for students who need to visit the doctor before going back to school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's back to school time which means many students need to visit the doctor.

Students entering pre-school, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade are required to get a physical.

Doctor Nimmi Rajagopal, who specializes in community and family medicine at Cook County Health, joined ABC7 to talk about why the physicals are important if people can decline immunization and what a doctor will likely ask the child or parent.

