Welcome back to school: How to keep kids organized to have a successful day

Back to school activities can include getting yourself, kids organized

One of the hardest parts of going back-to-school can be keeping your kids organized and getting them out the door with everything they need for a successful day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the hardest parts of going back-to-school is keeping your kids organized and getting them out the door with everything they need for a successful day.

Organizational Expert Jessica Litman, also known as The Organized Mama and author of "Home Sweet Organized Home," joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday morning with some easy tips to keep you and your kids on track.

Litman's first tip is to create a schedule.

RELATED: Expert offers tips on how to teach kids about money

Then she said it's important to set up a "dumping station" and a lunch packing station.

Then she said you should create "visual timers" and have one charging station for all your devices.

For more information, visit www.TheOrganizedMama.com.