Expert offers tips on how to teach kids about money

Expert Craig Bolanos of Wealth Management Group offers tips about teaching kids about money.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students might be headed back to the classroom, but a good financial education starts at home.

So what is the right age to start teaching your kids about money matters like investing, saving and budgeting?

Craig Bolanos, CEO and co-founder of Wealth Management Group in Inverness and Downers Grove, joined ABC7 to talk about teaching kids about money.

Bolanos' first tip is to start money conversations early and as kids get to school age, parents should let them shop on their own for back-to-school supplies.

Bolanos also supports heling children track their spending and getting them to invest in the stock market.

For more information go to www.InvestWithWMG.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @InvestWithWMG.