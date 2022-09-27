FBI releases photos of Uptown bank robbery suspect

WATCH LIVE

27 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI has released surveillance photos of the suspect in a bank robbery inside an Uptown Jewel Osco last week.

Federal agents said shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspect robbed the Huntington Bank inside the Jewel Osco store at 4355 North Sheridan Road.

The suspect is a described as a white man in his 50s with a large build. He was wearing a black cap, blue mask, dark zip-up jacket, dark pants and dark shoes.

The FBI warned the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $1,000 reward is offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

