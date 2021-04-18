priest sex abuse

Saint Peter Damian priest, Father Ciomek, asked to step aside following sex abuse allegations from 3 decades ago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bartlett priest asked to step aside following sex abuse allegations

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich asked a suburban priest to step away from ministry because of allegations he sexually abused a minor more than 30 years ago.

Father Christopher Ciomek was the pastor of Saint Peter Damian in Bartlett.

According to a letter sent to parishioners, he is living away from the parish while the matter is investigated.

"Allegations are claims that have not been proven as true or false. Therefore, guilt or innocence should not be assumed," the letter stated, adding, "In the days and weeks ahead, members of the Archdiocese's Office for the Protection of Children and Youth will be available to answer any questions you may have and provide you with support during this challenging time."

Father Curtis Lambert has been named to serve as temporary administrator of the parish. Father Lambert currently resides in retirement at Saint Peter Damian, but will attend to the needs of the parish community, according to the Archdiocese.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State's Attorney, Cardinal Cupich said.

"The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bartlettsex abuse against childrenpriest sex abusesex abusechicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Pastor emeritus at Chicago church cleared of sex abuse accusations
Pfleger opens up about depression during abuse investigation
Father Pfleger celebrates 1st mass back after 5 month hiatus
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News