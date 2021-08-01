Chicago celebrates National Baseball Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Baseball is a coveted sport in the Windy City, and the Chicago Baseball and Education Academy is bringing youth together to celebrate national baseball month.
2021 Chicago Baseball Month kicks off August 6-8. In collaboration with Chicago baseball leaders, including Founder, President, and former MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson, CBEA will bring children throughout the city together for a citywide youth Chicago Baseball & Education Academy. In addition, there will be training workshops, skill competitions, a celebrity 16" softball game, and a chance to meet Chicago baseball celebrities.
"We're really excited to launch an event we feel the whole city can be a part of. Chicago is synonymous with baseball, especially being one of the three cities in the country lucky enough to have two major league baseball teams, this really is a baseball town. At CBEA, it's important we continue to share our love and knowledge of the game with the next generation and encourage the positive teamwork and life lessons that can be taught through baseball," says Steven Hartley, Executive Director, Chicago Baseball & Education Academy.
Since its' inception, CBEA has served 10,000 children annually throughout the city, working with more than 60 Chicago youth baseball organizations. When the pandemic hit, many children were affected, taking a toll on their emotional health. "This is really the time for us to get back together as a city, focus on the children, and give them something to celebrate again. This past year has been hard on all of us, especially our kids. To be able to get outside and do something they love again, interact with their peers, and their mentors, you really can't put a price on it," adds Hartley.
Events are happening all this month, click here to register.
