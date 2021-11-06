bear

Bear sighting: Animal wanders southern California neighborhood before taking dip in pool

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bear roams San Dimas neighborhood, takes a dip in pool

SAN DIMAS, Calif. -- A bear was spotted taking a dip in a pool after roaming through a southern California residential neighborhood Friday evening.

ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC's AIR7 HD was over the scene about 7:40 p.m. as the bear walked on sidewalks and made its way to a family's backyard in San Dimas, California.

The bear calmly walked along walls between homes and was seen sniffing around a barbeque grill.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department appeared to be tracking the bear as animal control made its way to the scene. Authorities warned residents to stay in their homes.

The bear found a little resting spot in the home's backyard pool before jumping out and beginning to roam the neighborhood again.

RELATED: Caught on video: Bear breaks into California home, eats KFC on kitchen counter

"I see a bear jump in the pool and I told my buddy, 'Hey, I gotta get off the phone. I gotta film this," the home's owner Christian Brown said. "The next thing I know the bear is just sitting on the steps, taking a little bath."

Residents were left frightened and fascinated.

"It actually hopped the fence right next to me, and I had to run to a neighbor's yard," neighbor Devin Campbell said.

About 8 p.m., the bear was still roaming the area and approached a freeway before returning back to the neighborhood.

Officials believe the bear is familiar with the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniapoolbearu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BEAR
Bear breaks into California home, eats KFC
Black bear climbs tree to gnaw on deer hunter
Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News