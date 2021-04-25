Expert gives list of local beauty products to showcase Oscars looks, feel good

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While the beauty of what is on the silver screen is highlighted on Oscars Sunday, it is also a day to showcase physical beauty as well as some of the products that make people look and feel good.
Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle shared a list of items that will make you feel like an A-lister. The local products are from 180 Pure, Revel Nail, City Shoppe and Amazing Lash Studio.
"These affordable options will make you feel like an A-lister," Nichelle said.
All the products can also be found on Nichelle's website.
