hit and run

Woman, 70, killed in apparent Belmont Central hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

Woman killed in Chicago crash not yet identified
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 70, killed in apparent Belmont Central hit-and-run: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 70-year-old woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday night in Chicago's Northwest Side Belmont Central neighborhood.

Chicago police said the woman was found lying unresponsive in the street just after 8 p.m. in the 6000-block of West Grand Avenue. She appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, which was no longer in the vicinity.

The 70-year-old suffered head and other bodily injuries and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she later died.

RELATED: Trial set for man accused in Wisconsin Christmas parade attack that killed 6, injured more than 60

She was not immediately identified, and police did not provide any information about a possible suspect vehicle.

No one was in custody Friday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobelmont centralhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrian injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Waukesha Christmas parade suspect trial set for October
Judge sets $50K bail for man charged after deadly Burr Ridge crash
Teen fatally struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers in Burr Ridge ID'd
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer out on bond
TOP STORIES
Parents call for longtime Jones College Prep principal to resign
West Town catalytic converter theft caught on camera
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
4 shot in West Garfield Park, including 11-year-old boy
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
How to spot Ukraine fundraising scammers
Over 250 city employees ask downstate judge to stop vaccine mandate
Show More
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Woman found guilty in 1999 killing of live-in nanny, hiding corpse
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cooler
At least 5 dead in chain-reaction crashes on Missouri interstate
Woman carjacked in Park Ridge Mariano's parking lot: police
More TOP STORIES News