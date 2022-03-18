Woman, 70, killed in apparent Belmont Central hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 70-year-old woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday night in Chicago's Northwest Side Belmont Central neighborhood.Chicago police said the woman was found lying unresponsive in the street just after 8 p.m. in the 6000-block of West Grand Avenue. She appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, which was no longer in the vicinity.The 70-year-old suffered head and other bodily injuries and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she later died.She was not immediately identified, and police did not provide any information about a possible suspect vehicle.No one was in custody Friday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.