Consumer Reports: Best computers to buy in 2020

A lot of us have been spending more time than ever before on our computers.
Whether it's working from home, taking classes online or video-chatting with friends you might have found it's time for an upgrade. Consumer Reports has some tips on finding the right computer for you.
Soon after Adam Schaefer started helping his kids with their remote learning, he realized it was time to replace his 12-year-old computer.
"A lot of freezing up problems...we only could have about two websites open at a time otherwise it'll crash," he said.
If you're in the same boat, it may be time to start shopping online.
"Laptops are a great option because they're portable, more powerful, and less expensive than they used to be," said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Nicolas De Leon.
If you like PCs, the Lenovo Flex 15 is a Consumer Reports Best Buy. And Consumer Reports says the convertible laptop is comfortable and convenient to use.
If you prefer a Mac, one of Consumer Reports' top-rated laptops is the 16" Apple MacBook Pro. Consumer Reports testers say its long battery life could last you beyond a full day's work.
"Apple is at the top of our ratings when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction," De Leon said.
As for desktops, all-in-one models, where the computer is built into the monitor, are a popular choice. They're powerful and they save space.
A 27-inch model from Lenovo is a Consumer Reports Best Buy. Testers say it showed fast speeds during performance tests and said the touchscreen offered a convenient way to navigate.
And for Mac-lovers, like Adam, Consumer Reports recommends this 21-and-a-half inch iMac. It has built-in speakers and Consumer Reports says its dedicated graphics card allows you to run more graphics intensive tasks like video editing at top speed.
Adam says he and his wife are probably more excited than their kids for the new computer.
You can also turn an old computer into a Chromebook. For instructions, click here.
