Things to do in Chicago: Festivals, events happening around city

Chicago City Markets
What it is: Farmers markets across Chicago
When it is: Select dates, April to November
Where it is: Various locations
Millennium Park Special Events
What it is: Various performances at Jay Pritzker Pavilion
When it is: Select dates, July to September
Where it is: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Millennium Park Pop-Up Performances
What it is: Various performances throughout Millennium Park
When it is: July
Where it is: Millennium Park
House City
What it is: House City is a new, 10-part series of free events popping-up throughout the summer in the neighborhoods that helped create the House music genre over 35 years ago.
When it is: Select dates, July 4-Sept. 19
Where it is: Citywide
Millennium Park Summer Workouts
What it is: Summer workouts
When it is: Saturdays, July 3-Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
Where it is: Millennium Park Great Lawn
Taste of Chicago To Go
What it is: Taste of Chicago To-Go will return this summer with special events around the city - including pop-up cooking demonstrations, the return of the "Community Eats" community meals program, and other special events promoting Chicago's amazing restaurant industry.
When it is: July 7-11
Where it is: Various neighborhoods
Chicago SummerDance
What it is: The beloved Chicago SummerDance series returns this summer at parks throughout the city, during August and September. Dancers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in introductory dance lessons by professional instructors followed by live music and dancing.
When it is: August, September
Where it is: Parks Throughout the City
Millennium Park Summer Music Series
What it is: Various musical acts
When it is: Mondays, Aug. 2-Sept. 13 and Thursdays, Sept. 2-16, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where it is: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Chicago In Tune
What it is: Gospel, Jazz, House and Blues at Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
When it is: Aug. 19 to Sept. 19
Where it is: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Chicago Air and Water Show
What it is: City of Chicago presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels
When it is: 12 to 1 p.m., Aug. 21 and 22
Where it is: Along the Lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue
Millennium Park Summer Film Series
What it is: This summer, DCASE is pleased to present two films in Millennium Park, on its state-of-the-art, 40-foot LED screen.
When it is: Tuesdays, Aug. 24 and 31, 6 p.m.
Where it is: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Latinx and World Music celebrations
What it is: This summer, DCASE is proud to present two very special Latinx and World Music celebrations.
When it is: September
Where it is: Citywide