Things to do in Chicago: Festivals, events happening around city

Chicago City Markets

Millennium Park Special Events

Millennium Park Pop-Up Performances

House City

Millennium Park Summer Workouts

Taste of Chicago To Go

Chicago SummerDance

Millennium Park Summer Music Series

Chicago In Tune

Chicago Air and Water Show

Millennium Park Summer Film Series

Latinx and World Music celebrations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As COVID numbers continue to decrease across the Chicago area, here are some festivals and events that are still on.Farmers markets across ChicagoSelect dates, April to NovemberVarious performances at Jay Pritzker PavilionMillennium Park, Jay Pritzker PavilionVarious performances throughout Millennium ParkJulyMillennium ParkHouse City is a new, 10-part series of free events popping-up throughout the summer in the neighborhoods that helped create the House music genre over 35 years ago.Select dates, July 4-Sept. 19Summer workouts Saturdays , July 3-Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.Millennium Park Great LawnTaste of Chicago To-Go will return this summer with special events around the city - including pop-up cooking demonstrations, the return of the "Community Eats" community meals program, and other special events promoting Chicago's amazing restaurant industry.July 7-11The beloved Chicago SummerDance series returns this summer at parks throughout the city, during August and September. Dancers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in introductory dance lessons by professional instructors followed by live music and dancing.August, SeptemberMondays, Aug. 2-Sept. 13 and Thursdays, Sept. 2-16, 6-8:30 p.m.Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker PavilionGospel, Jazz, House and Blues at Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker PavilionMillennium Park, Jay Pritzker PavilionCity of Chicago presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels 12 to 1 p.m., Aug. 21 and 22Along the Lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton AvenueThis summer, DCASE is pleased to present two films in Millennium Park, on its state-of-the-art, 40-foot LED screen.Tuesdays, Aug. 24 and 31, 6 p.m.Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker PavilionThis summer, DCASE is proud to present two very special Latinx and World Music celebrations.Citywide