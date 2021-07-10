weekend guide

Things to do in Chicago: Festivals, events happening around city

Best things to do in Chicago 2021
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Reimagined Taste of Chicago pops up in communities across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As COVID numbers continue to decrease across the Chicago area, here are some festivals and events that are still on.

This is not a complete list of Chicago events and is subject to change.

Chicago City Markets


What it is: Farmers markets across Chicago
When it is: Select dates, April to November
Where it is: Various locations

Millennium Park Special Events


What it is: Various performances at Jay Pritzker Pavilion
When it is: Select dates, July to September
Where it is: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Millennium Park Pop-Up Performances


What it is: Various performances throughout Millennium Park
When it is: July
Where it is: Millennium Park

House City


What it is: House City is a new, 10-part series of free events popping-up throughout the summer in the neighborhoods that helped create the House music genre over 35 years ago.
When it is: Select dates, July 4-Sept. 19
Where it is: Citywide

Millennium Park Summer Workouts


What it is: Summer workouts

When it is: Saturdays, July 3-Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
Where it is: Millennium Park Great Lawn

Taste of Chicago To Go


What it is: Taste of Chicago To-Go will return this summer with special events around the city - including pop-up cooking demonstrations, the return of the "Community Eats" community meals program, and other special events promoting Chicago's amazing restaurant industry.
When it is: July 7-11
Where it is: Various neighborhoods

Chicago SummerDance


What it is: The beloved Chicago SummerDance series returns this summer at parks throughout the city, during August and September. Dancers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in introductory dance lessons by professional instructors followed by live music and dancing.
When it is: August, September
Where it is: Parks Throughout the City

Millennium Park Summer Music Series


What it is: Various musical acts
When it is: Mondays, Aug. 2-Sept. 13 and Thursdays, Sept. 2-16, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where it is: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Chicago In Tune


What it is: Gospel, Jazz, House and Blues at Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
When it is: Aug. 19 to Sept. 19
Where it is: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Chicago Air and Water Show


What it is: City of Chicago presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels
When it is: 12 to 1 p.m., Aug. 21 and 22
Where it is: Along the Lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue

Millennium Park Summer Film Series


What it is: This summer, DCASE is pleased to present two films in Millennium Park, on its state-of-the-art, 40-foot LED screen.
When it is: Tuesdays, Aug. 24 and 31, 6 p.m.
Where it is: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Latinx and World Music celebrations


What it is: This summer, DCASE is proud to present two very special Latinx and World Music celebrations.
When it is: September
Where it is: Citywide
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopfestivalmillennium parkweekend guide
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEEKEND GUIDE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Staycation ideas for Memorial Day weekend
The 60: 'Play Ball' and more this weekend
The 60: Weekend look ahead
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in brazen Humboldt Park shooting: CPD
Man killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd: CPD
1st Black US sorority puts on Chicago COVID vaccine clinic
Police issue alert for Mag Mile businesses after string of thefts
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
BGA investigates juvenile carjacking suspects
Chicago chef shares easy Mediterranean Diet ideas
Show More
VIDEO: MI National Cherry Festival ride almost tips over
ESPYS, hosted by Anthony Mackie, returns to NYC
GM truck recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
Death toll rises to 86 at Florida condo collapse site
Jury awards veteran $41M from bar where bouncers paralyzed him
More TOP STORIES News