Beth Murphy, owner of Murphy's Bleachers across from Wrigley Field, dies at 68 after cancer battle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beth Murphy, the owner of the famous Murphy's Bleachers across from Wrigley Field, has died at 68 after a yearslong battle with cancer.

"We will miss you, Beth," was posted on the sign outside the bar on the corner of Sheffield and Waveland on Monday morning.

Murphy's friends said she loved everything about Wrigleyville, and was a beloved advocate for the neighborhood.

"Beth was really into East Lakeview Neighbors, our neighborhood organization. And, she did a lot of community work. She'll be definitely missed. We're going to try and keep her legacy going as long as possible," said Murphy's Bleachers General Manager Freddy Fagenholz.

On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs are paying tribute to Murphy, with her name on the marquee.