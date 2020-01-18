better government association

Weekend Watch: Corruption and the inner workings of Chicago's 25th Ward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As 25th Ward Ald. Daniel Solis was cooperating in a sweeping federal corruption probe before leaving office last year, a top staffer was building a new career as a bouncer, security guard and as a lobbyist at an Illinois utility company.

Alejandra Cancino from the Better Government Association joined ABC7 to discuss the inner workings of Chicago's 25th Ward and Mayor Lori Lightfood's promise to keep lawmakers in check.

