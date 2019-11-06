Woman riding bicycle killed after being hit by truck on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman on a bicycle was killed after being struck by a truck in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.The crash occurred at about 6:58 a.m. in the intersection of Kilbourn and Milwaukee avenues, police said.The woman, who is approximately 33 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.Further details on the crash were not immediately available.