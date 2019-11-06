Woman riding bicycle killed after being hit by truck on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman on a bicycle was killed after being struck by a truck in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 6:58 a.m. in the intersection of Kilbourn and Milwaukee avenues, police said.

The woman, who is approximately 33 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoold irving parktraffic fatalitiesfatal crashbicycle crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from South Loop convenience store
Off-duty cop accused of hitting on-duty officer in the face in Lakeview
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Mercedes-Benz slow to fix recalled Takata airbags
Construction to begin on new health center in Morgan Park
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
Show More
James Holzhauer returns Wednesday to 'Jeopardy!'
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain, snow Wednesday
Child, 12, sexually abused inside Lakeview coffee shop, police say
Girl, 13, seriously injured in Robbins hit-and-run
Woman found fatally stabbed in Belmont Central; suspect in custody
More TOP STORIES News