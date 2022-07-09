'BTN Big 10K' returns to Chicago's Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The BTN Big 10K race returns to Soldier Field in-person for the first time since the pandemic.
The BTN Big 10K will once again be followed by a post-race tailgate which includes mascots, cheerleaders, food, a free beer for racers 21 and older, live music, tailgate games, exciting prizes and some of your favorite BTN personalities.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ALIVE Rescue, Special Olympics Chicago, and the Positive Coaching Alliance.
Registration is now closed but the post-race tailgate is happening from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday July 10th.
