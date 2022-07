'BTN Big 10K' returns to Chicago's Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The BTN Big 10K race returns to Soldier Field in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The BTN Big 10K will once again be followed by a post-race tailgate which includes mascots, cheerleaders, food, a free beer for racers 21 and older, live music, tailgate games, exciting prizes and some of your favorite BTN personalities.A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ALIVE Rescue Special Olympics Chicago , and the Positive Coaching Alliance Registration is now closed but the post-race tailgate is happening from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday July 10th.