Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies at 70

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 has lost a very special member of this station's family as longtime host and award- winning broadcaster Bill Campbell died Wednesday.A familiar face to our viewers for over three decades, Campbell was editorial and community service director. He also hosted his own weekly show, "Chicagoing."A South Side native, Bill also worked for Mayor Richard J. Daley and the Chicago Urban League.Many of his friends from ABC 7 offered support when he suffered a stroke in recent years.Bill Campbell was 70.