CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 has lost a very special member of this station's family as longtime host and award- winning broadcaster Bill Campbell died Wednesday.
A familiar face to our viewers for over three decades, Campbell was editorial and community service director. He also hosted his own weekly show, "Chicagoing."
A South Side native, Bill also worked for Mayor Richard J. Daley and the Chicago Urban League.
Many of his friends from ABC 7 offered support when he suffered a stroke in recent years.
Bill Campbell was 70.
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies at 70
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News