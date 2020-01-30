Billy Joel home break-in: 12 motorcycles, office damaged at Long island estate

CENTRE ISLAND, Long Island -- Police are searching for the burglar who broke into musician Billy Joel's home on Long Island.

It happened over the weekend at Joel's estate on Centre Island Road in Centre Island.

Authorities say the intruders damaged 12 motorcycles and a home office.

No one was home at the time.

The legendary singer called police when he discovered the break-in.

Authorities say no property was reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
centre islandnassau countyburglarybreak invandalismbilly joel
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News