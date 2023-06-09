1 killed in Bishop Ford crash near 115th Street on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on the outbound Bishop Ford on Chicago's South Side Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police said a car drifted onto the shoulder of southbound I-94 near 115th Street, struck the back of a semi-trailer that was parked on the shoulder and flipped.

The driver of the car was ejected and died of his injuries, state police said. As it flipped, it struck another car. Illinois State Police said the driver and passenger of the second car were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi refused medical attention.

Traffic was shut down for several hours.