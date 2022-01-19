expressway shooting

Expressway shooting: I-94 southbound lanes closed at 147th/Sibley after 1 injured, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 injured in Bishop Ford shooting; SB lanes closed at 147th/Sibley

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- All southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway are closed near 147th Street/Sibley for a shooting investigation Wednesday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

State police said troopers responded to southbound I-94 near 159th Street for reports of a shooting. They found one person with non-life threatening injuries. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

All southbound lanes are closed starting at 147th/Sibley while state police investigate and drivers are being routed off the freeway. The duration of the closure is not currently known.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

No further details about the shooting have been released.
