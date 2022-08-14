'Freak accident': Bison attacks woman in South Dakota park, leaving her partially paralyzed

A British woman who was vacationing near Custer South Dakota was attacked by a bison. The attack left her paralyzed from the knee down in one leg.

CUSTER, S.D. -- A British tourist is recovering in the hospital after being charged and gored by a bison.

Amelia Dean, 19, said the bison attacked while she and a friend were hiking in Custer State Park in South Dakota.

Dean said the nearly 2,000 pound animal charged her from 100 yards away, but stopped just before hitting her.

"He was in front of me so quickly," Dean said while speaking with Good Morning America. "I don't know how long it was, but it was under ten seconds."

The bison's horn pierced her left thigh, damaging her artery and nerves and leaving her paralyzed below the knee.

Dean said she has no hard feelings towards the bison and it was just her luck.

"It's just a freak accident," Dean said. "It happens sometimes. They are wild animals."