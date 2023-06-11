Black bear spotted in Antioch, Lake County Sheriff's Office says

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a black bear on the loose in north suburban Antioch, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday.

The bear was spotted in the 24100 block of West Deer Ridge Lane, police said on Twitter. Deputies are on the scene.

Police said the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is on the way to the scene.

Police warned residents not to approach the bear, and asked anyone who sees it to call local law enforcement. Officials did not immediately provide further information.

