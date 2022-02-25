Community & Events

Palatine High School Black History Month art display

By Michelle Corless
Palatine HS art display honors Black History Month

PALATNE, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a special art display for Black History Month at Palatine High School.

Students created large silhouettes of different Black students at the school.

Halle Onyekonwu is a freshman at the school.

"I think that it's really cool," said Onyekonwu. "I have gotten the opportunity to tour different classrooms and their reactions have been all positive.

The displays include personal information and positive messages.
