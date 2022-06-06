localish

Black to the Lab looks to pave the way for girls of color in STEM

EMBED <>More Videos

Black to the Lab looks to pave the way for girls of color in STEM

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- A Prairie View A&M University graduate wants to close the gap for girls and women of color in STEM.

Kristen Wells-Lewis created an educational kit aimed at exposing young black girls to science, technology, engineering and math and teaching them about STEMs unique impact on the cosmetics industry. The kit, called Black to the Lab, includes a series on hands-on activities, complete with lab equipment like goggles and beakers. Each activity gives girls a look into what it takes to create their favorite beauty products. like lip gloss, body scrubs and lotion.

Wells-Lewis says the main goal of the kit is to encourage more girls to explore careers in the STEM field. For more information, visit blacktothelab.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prairie vieweducationprairie view a&mktrkafrican americansresearchsciencelocalishscienceclubrace and culture
LOCALISH
Black to the Lab looks to pave the way for girls of color in STEM
Here's where Harry Potter actor John Skelley gets his pre-show fuel
Visit a music festival in the middle of wine country
From healed to healer: Medical school grad triumphs over injuries
TOP STORIES
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
Manhunt underway after stabbing at west suburban gym, police say
28 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
Man shot in face, killed inside car on NW Side: CPD
No citations after boy, 2, hit, killed in Lincoln Square
Show More
What to know about summer travel with rising costs
IL reports 4,131 new cases, zero deaths
Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least dozens dead
2 found shot to death in Wheeling, IL; police investigating
South Loop kids' boutique highlighted in ESPN initiative
More TOP STORIES News