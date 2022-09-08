Blackstone Hotel housekeepers protest working conditions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Housekeepers at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago's Loop are protesting what they describe as unfair working conditions.

Employees say they are overworked and given little time to complete everyday tasks.

The Wednesday evening protest came as the downtown Chicago hotel market rebounds from the pandemic.

Chicago's hospitality workers union has been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with Sage Hospitality since 20 nineteen.

In a statement tonight, the Blackstone says in part, "We are actively negotiating in good faith with the union and are confident we will reach an agreement that is fair to our valued staff and to the hotel."