Blue Angels Chicago flyover: Flight path, times as US Navy salutes health care workers fighting coronavirus

As part of their salute to health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus, the world-renowned Navy pilots have been paying tribute with a series of flyovers in America's major cities.
The Blue Angels have announced the times and flight path for their salute. The 15-minute flyover will begin at 11:45 a.m. as the Blue Angels fly along the lake front north from Hyde Park. At Edgewater, they will circle around and head southwest to the Kennedy Expressway and follow it to the Near West Side.
The flight path will then take them over the western suburbs around 11:51 a.m. before heading toward the South Loop. They will then head over the Southwest Side near the Back of the Yards and Gage Park before going over Bridgeview, and Oak Lawn and then heading over the South Side and out over the Lake at noon.
Your #BlueAngels are heading your way #Detroit, #Chicago and #Indianapolis!— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 11, 2020
Check out the overhead times and route on the graphic below.
Note: a previous post listed overhead times for Indy in CDT, the update below is in EDT#AmericaStrong#InThisTogether#HealthCareHeroes pic.twitter.com/iBCTYkstcp
The Blue Angels will falso ly over Indianapolis and Detroit Tuesday.
"Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe," The Blue Angels posted on their Instagram Sunday afternoon.
The Blue Angels have already visited New York, Newark, Philadelphia. Baltimore, Washington D.C., Fort Worth, Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Miami.
The flights will be funded by existing operations costs that traditionally do flights over air shows as part of their service's community outreach programs.
The Blue Angels are a U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron based out of NAS Pensacola.
