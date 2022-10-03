Bob Saget's last film, 'Daniel's Gotta Die' to premier later this month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bob Saget's last film will premier later this month.

The actor and comedian died in January at the age of 65.

Just before then, he starred in a film called "Daniel's Gotta Die."

It's about a man trying to reconnect with his family, who would rather kill him for his inheritance.

The movie is one of 30 films included in this year's Austin Film Festival, which begins Oct. 27.

