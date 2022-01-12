Rep. Bobby Rush to endorse Karin Norington-Reaves as replacement, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sources tell ABC7 Eyewitness News that retiring Congressman Bobby Rush will endorse Karin Norington-Reaves to replace him in the House of Representatives.The endorsement will reportedly come at an event Thursday morning in Hyde Park.Reaves is the CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, an umbrella organization that pairs businesses with job seekers. She announced Sunday that she was throwing her hat in the ring for the 1st District seat.Rep. Rush announced last Thursday that he would not seek another term after serving in Congress for the past 30 years.After Rush's announcement, Alderman Pat Dowell dropped out of the race for Illinois Secretary of State and announced she was going to run for Rush's congressional seat instead.