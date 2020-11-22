body found

Body found at Oakwood Beach ID'd as missing Riverdale woman last seen Halloween weekend, family confirms

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a woman who has been missing since Halloween weekend was found at Oakwood Beach on Lake Michigan Saturday.

Family members confirm the body is of Devane Gross, 22, of Riverdale.

Gross was last seen in-person leaving her stepmother's Austin home after spending Halloween with family a few blocks away.

The next day, relatives say Gross last answered a call from her mom around 8 a.m. when she failed to return to her Riverdale home.

"She answered. She said, 'Oh mom, I'm at the lakefront. I'm just clearing my head.' But she also got a call from her stepsister who could actually see she was there at the lake," Gross' aunt Krista.

Her phone also last pinged near the Shedd Aquarium, according to family.

Chicago police say there is no sign of foul play.
