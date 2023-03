A DNA test ID'd Webster Fisher as a body found in a crate at a Lockport Locks power plant decades ago, the Will County, IL coroner said.

Body found in crate at Will County power plant ID'd through DNA test decades later: coroner

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Will County Coroner's Office has now identified a murder victim from more than 40 years ago.

Through DNA testing, they have confirmed the victim to be Webster Fisher.

Fisher's body was discovered in a wooden crate at the Lockport Locks power plant back in July of 1980.

Investigators said Fisher had been shot several times, and his body was likely in the water a few weeks before it was found, making it hard at the time for a positive identification.