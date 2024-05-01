The child's mother and her boyfriend have already been charged with murder in his disappearance.

Body found in duffel bag in Philadelphia ID'd as child missing for more than 4 months

PHILADELPHIA -- A small child found dead inside a duffel bag in Philadelphia earlier this year has been identified.

Police say the body is that of 4-year-old Damari Carter, who had been missing since late last year.

The discovery was made by city workers on the morning of March 18.

An investigation into Carter's disappearance began on Dec. 30, 2023, after family members said they had not seen him in weeks.

Carter's mother, 28-year-old Dominique Bailey, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Kevin Spencer, have already been charged with murder in his disappearance.

Bailey reportedly told the family that the 4-year-old had been struck and killed by a car, but police found no evidence of a crash.

Several days later, police were seen searching Spencer's house, and officers could be seen carrying out bags of evidence.

Police say Bailey provided information on her involvement in the death of her son on Jan. 5.

Sources earlier told ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI that investigators believe Carter was beaten to death.