Body of unidentified woman recovered from Lake Michigan on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman's body was recovered from Lake Michigan on the North Side Monday, according to Chicago police.
Police responded to a call for a person in the water in the 5500-block of N. Sheridan Road near the city's Edgewater neighborhood just after 11:30 a.m.When they arrived, they found the remains of an unknown female.
The woman's body was pulled from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Last month, at least four bodies were recovered from the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.
