Missing Mount Prospect woman ID'd as decomposing body found in Waukegan apartment, coroner says

Lake County law enforcement is investigating after human remains were found decomposing in a Waukegan apartment.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A missing 22-year-old Mount Prospect woman has been identified after a decomposing body was found in a Waukegan apartment Thursday.

The person was identified Saturday as Bianca Haas, according to the Lake County (IL) Coronor's Office.

Police said Haas was last heard from in early February but was reported missing in June.

She was also known to frequent the Waukegan and Park City area.

Waukegan police said they were called to an apartment in the 100-block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. Thursday for a report of a death. Police said the caller had gone into the apartment and found the body.

The body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

Autopsy results are pending and a death investigation is ongoing, officials say.