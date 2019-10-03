Body of kidnapped California tech executive Tushar Atre found in Santa Cruz Mountains: Sheriff

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has identified kidnapped San Francisco Bay Area tech executive, Tushar Atre, as the person who was found dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this week Sheriff's deputies responded to Atre's home in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Rd. after receiving a 911 call from someone inside the residence who reported a home invasion and kidnapping.

RELATED: Body found during search for Bay Area tech executive kidnapped from Santa Cruz County home

The investigation eventually led detectives to the Upper Meadow Ranch area off Soquel-San Jose Road, where they located the missing vehicle around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A deceased body was also found nearby. The body turned out to be the 50-year-old Atre, who was the founder of AtreNet.

Officials now believe the suspect's motive was robbery.

