Body of missing Indiana girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged with murder

GAS CITY, Ind. -- The body of a missing 10-year-old girl has been recovered inside a shed behind her home, according to Indiana State Police.

Skylea Rayn Carmack was reported missing Saturday evening. Indiana State Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that Skylea was killed sometime Saturday afternoon or evening.

Her body was found Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. in a plastic trash bag inside a shed behind her Gas City home, reports WRTV.

Skylea's stepmother, Amanda Carmack, 34, has been arrested and charged in her murder. She's currently facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Skylea died from strangulation but her exact cause of death will be determined by the Grant County Coroner.
