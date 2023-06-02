Bolingbrook shooting injures 17-year-old girl, prompts shelter-in-place order: police

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban police are searching for two suspects after a teenager girl was shot.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene, where police were investigating in Bolingbrook.

Police said the 17-year-old girl, shot near Lexington Drive and Lee Lane, is in stable condition.

Residents in the area have been told to shelter in place as police search for the teen suspects. Police do not believe the shooting is random.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.