CHICAGO (WLS) --A wake will be held Thursday for one of the two Chicago police officers hit and killed by a train on Monday evening.
The wake comes as the man who police said they were chasing prepares to face a judge for the first time.
Edward Brown, 24, from the Far South Side, is facing one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He appeared in bond court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $200,000.
Brown was taken into custody Monday night shortly after officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo were struck and killed by a commuter train in the Rosemoor neighborhood. Police said he was observed firing shots in the area.
When the officers spotted him, police said he ran past the tracks and that's when the officers were both hit by a passing train.
Investigators now have the event recorder from the South Shore Line train that hit the officers, which will tell them the speed of the train, if it was braking and other important information about the incident.
Brown lives near the scene in the Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood. His mother and brother did not want speak Thursday morning, but neighbors said he has lived with his mom his whole life, went to a good school and police said he has no criminal history.
"It's a sad thing, but that's not his fault," said neighbor Ted Fitzpatrick. "He was out on the ground. He wasn't up on the tracks. He was directly behind his house out there testing out that pistol."
"So many people are really hurt by this," said neighbor Irma Armour. "You know, I don't know what went on in his head that day, but he's a good young man. That woman raised those boys, just her and them."
Meanwhile Wednesday, the bodies of Officer Gary and Officer Marmolejo were transported to Blake Lamb Funeral Home for preparations for their services.
Both were married with children, their loved ones grieving just days before the holiday.
"I know there are thousands and thousands of people praying right now for these two families," said Father Dan Brandt, directing chaplain, Chicago police. "I hope they're feeling the effects of that prayer and all the love and support from not only the police department family but the city of Chicago, a grateful city."
The wake for Officer Gary will take place on Thursday from 3-9 p.m. at Blake Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn) and the funeral will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel (7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago) with a private internment.
The wake for Officer Marmolejo will take place on Friday from 3-9 p.m. at Blake Lamb with a funeral at St. Rita at 11 a.m. Saturday with a private internment.
At St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, a mosaic has been permanently installed of police and firefighters. The chapel, which can seat a thousand, has hosted countless funerals for first responders and now it will host two days of funerals just days before Christmas.
"So it can be overwhelming to provide some comfort for the family to know that the place where they're gonna have these services is cared for by us and we're gonna provide whatever we can to give them some comfort in the midst of this grief," said Father Bernie Scianna, director of the St. Rita Shrine. "Not only the families but the police department."