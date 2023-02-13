Bone marrow registry taking place downtown Chicago

You must be between 18 and 40 to join Be The Match Registry; Robin Roberts underwent bone marrow transplant 10 years ago

A bone marrow registry is taking place at Washington College in Chicago's Loop. Robin Roberts is marking 10 years since her life-saving surgery.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bone marrow registry is taking place Monday downtown Chicago.

The drive is taking place at Washington College, located at 30 E. Lake St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You must be between 18 and 40 years old to join the Be The Match Registry.

You can also text WLS at 61474 to sign up and have a cheek swab kit mailed to your home, or visit bethematch.org.

Robin Roberts is marking 10 years this week, since her life saving bone marrow transplant surgery.

Every year, 12,000 patients are diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers or diseases like sickle cell anemia, for which a blood stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor may be their only chance at a cure, Washington College's website said.